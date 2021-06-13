Lara Trump: Border Residents May Have To 'Take Matters Into Their Hands'

Lara Trump suggests it may be time to tell Americans living on the southern border to "arm up and get guns and be ready" amid the surge of illegal border crossings into the United States.

During an interview with Jeanine Pirro on Saturday night, a clip of which was posted by BizPac Review, former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law who is married to Eric Trump, lamented President Joe Biden’s “disgraceful” plans for border security.

"I don't know what you tell the people who live at the southern border," she said. "I guess they better arm up and get guns and be ready, and maybe they're going to have to start taking matters into their hands."

“It should never happen,” she continued. “These people should never make this dangerous journey here. It’s bad for Americans. It’s bad for the migrants. It is bad all around.”

She decried the cartel activity from Mexico coming into the United States, as warned by FBI Director Christopher Wray, declaring, “this is horrifying stuff.”

“It must be so insulting to the folks that actually work on the southern border, to our Border Patrol agents, to our ICE agents, to the people whose jobs it has been for so long to deal with this,” she said.

“It’s like they’re being made a mockery of by our very own president and vice president,” Trump added. “Shame on them. It is absolutely disgusting and disgraceful to see.”

Lara Trump agreed with Pirro, who alleged “the border’s wide open,” adding “it is the reason — the exact reason” neither the president or Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the border.

“They have just said ‘well, the border’s closed,’ as though that is enough to satisfy Americans, like that is enough to satisfy the people that actually live on the southern border and are dealing with this situation every single day. It is insulting, it is embarrassing,” she told Pirro, adding about Harris, “This is a woman who thinks she can cackle her way out of a tough question. It is absolutely ridiculous. She’s clearly in over her head.”

“She had one job assigned to her — to address the crisis at the southern border,” Lara Trump continued. “Not only has she not addressed it, it has gotten significantly worse. Crossings at our southern border are up 674% this year. This is a woman that needs to get down to the southern border and address this problem. Otherwise, it is going to be a complete and total disaster for the future of America.”