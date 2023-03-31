Lara Trump to Newsmax: Family Accustomed to Being Targeted

When asked Friday how the Trump family was coping a day after former president Donald Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, Lara Trump told Newsmax that, sadly, it's something to which they have become accustomed.

"I hate to say it, but this is more of the same for our family," Trump, who is married to the former president's son Eric, told "John Bachman Now." "This is something that we've seen happen not just yesterday to my father-in-law, we've seen this story so many times in our family.

"Since the day that a political outsider came down the golden escalators in Trump Tower and announced his run for president, there were a lot of people on both sides of the aisle, the establishment, the swamp, so to speak, who really wanted to get rid of him."

Trump said her father-in-law probably feels like most Americans that the indictment of a political opponent is a sad, dark day in the country's history.

"We have crossed the line and we can never cross back the other way," she said. "If you can weaponize the judicial system against political opponents, then we are no better than communist, authoritarian countries, and it is a very slippery slope from here."

As rumors of an indictment began to circulate in the past two weeks, the former president saw his poll numbers increase. Now that he has been charged, Trump said it should rally even more support behind her father-in-law, who had vowed to stay in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination if he was indicted.

"We're all in this fight together and I think that anyone who thought for a second that this would turn Donald Trump away from running for president is sorely mistaken," she said.

"If anything, this only galvanized support behind him and further proves that he is just about the only person who should go forward and can take down the swamp in Washington, D.C. I truly believe that this just solidified his spot as our 47th president."

