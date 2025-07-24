Lara Trump Says She Will Not Run for N.C. US Senate Seat

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, said Thursday she will not run for a U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina after "heartfelt discussions with my family, friends, and supporters."

Lara Trump posted a social media comment following reports that Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley will vie for the seat held by Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

"After much consideration and heartfelt discussions with my family, friends, and supporters, I have decided not to pursue the United States Senate seat in North Carolina at this time," Lara Trump posted Thursday on X.

"I am deeply grateful for the encouragement and support I have received from the people of my home state whom I love so much.

"While I am not running in this election, my passion for Making America Great Again burns brightly, and I look forward to the future, wherever that leads."

A North Carolina native and wife of Eric Trump, Lara Trump had been considered a potentially strong candidate in the Tar Heel State.

"Lara Trump's very viable," said Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C. "She's from Wilmington, she went to the same high school as [basketball Hall of Famer] Michael Jordan."

Lara Trump, though, now lives in Florida with her young family. She would have had to establish residency and register to vote in North Carolina by mid-September to qualify for the March primary, according to state law.

She previously had declined to run for Senate in North Carolina in 2022 and in 2024 took herself out of the running to fill the term of former Florida Sen. Marco Rubio after he became secretary of state.

Tillis announced he would not run for reelection following a phone call over his break from Trump on the One Big Beautiful Bill vote.

The high-profile North Carolina race for Senate should be expected to be one of the top battlegrounds — and therefore one of the most expensive — in the 2026 elections.

Whatley helped the GOP earn House and Senate majorities and return Trump to the White House. Former Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to seek the Democrat nomination to run against Whatley.

The GOP holds a narrow 53-47 majority and faces more incumbent seats to defend in the 2026 midterm elections.