×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lara trump | donald trump | 2024 elections | megadonors | candidate | president

Lara Trump to Newsmax: Megadonors Will Show Up

(Newsmax/"Rob Schmitt Tonight")

By    |   Thursday, 26 January 2023 08:49 PM EST

Don't worry about the megadonors, Lara Trump tells Newsmax: They're just waiting until a clear candidate emerges.

And when one does, it will be her father-in-law, former President Donald Trump.

Trump announced essentially two years ahead of the 2024 election, she said Thursday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," adding, "Don't forget he's the only person on either side of the aisle to actually declare he is running for president in 2024. So I don't think anybody's going to be too hot yet to kind of put up any big money behind anybody."

The former president, Lara Trump said, had never been about big money donors, special interest groups, or corporations anyway. "He's always cared about the people."

In the 2016 race, it was then-businessman Donald Trump who had the support of the American people "despite the fact that you had the establishment and all their friends ... trying to stop him."

"I don't think anything has changed now even though we're in January 2023," she said. But once the election gets closer, those big-money people will see who the winning ticket is and climb on board, she said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Don't worry about the megadonors, Lara Trump tells Newsmax: They're just waiting until a clear candidate emerges.
lara trump, donald trump, 2024 elections, megadonors, candidate, president
233
2023-49-26
Thursday, 26 January 2023 08:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved