Lara Trump to Newsmax: Megadonors Will Show Up

Don't worry about the megadonors, Lara Trump tells Newsmax: They're just waiting until a clear candidate emerges.

And when one does, it will be her father-in-law, former President Donald Trump.

Trump announced essentially two years ahead of the 2024 election, she said Thursday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," adding, "Don't forget he's the only person on either side of the aisle to actually declare he is running for president in 2024. So I don't think anybody's going to be too hot yet to kind of put up any big money behind anybody."

The former president, Lara Trump said, had never been about big money donors, special interest groups or corporations anyway. "He's always cared about the people."

In the 2016 race, it was then-businessman Donald Trump who had the support of the American people "despite the fact that you had the establishment and all their friends ... trying to stop him."

"I don't think anything has changed now even though we're in January 2023," she said. But once the election gets closer, those big-money people will see who the winning ticket is and climb on board, she said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!