Lara Trump Fuels New UFO Talk; White House Disputes It

Lara Trump says President Donald Trump has a prepared speech about extraterrestrial life that he is holding for the "right time," a claim the White House said Wednesday it had not heard, as recent public attention on UFOs collides with government findings that have found no evidence the U.S. possesses alien technology.

Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law, made the claim on the "Pod Force One" podcast while describing past conversations in which she and her husband, Eric Trump, asked the president about UFOs and aliens, according to The Hill.

"I've heard kind of around — I think my father-in-law has actually said it — that there is some speech that he has that I guess at the right time — I don't know when the right time is — he's going to break out and talk about, and it has to do with maybe some sort of extraterrestrial life," Lara Trump said.

Asked about Lara Trump's comments at Wednesday's White House briefing, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the idea of a speech about aliens was "news to me."

"I'll have to check in with our speech-writing team," she said.

"And that would be of great interest to me personally, and I'm sure all of you in this room and apparently former President [Barack] Obama, too."

Leavitt's reference to Obama followed a separate burst of attention after Obama joked about aliens during a rapid-fire segment on Brian Tyler Cohen's podcast.

Obama later said he had seen no evidence that extraterrestrials have made contact with Earth.

The renewed attention also comes against a backdrop of congressional interest in unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAP, including a House Oversight subcommittee hearing in July 2023 that featured testimony from former intelligence officer David Grusch and two former military pilots.

Grusch alleged in that proceeding that information about UAP programs was being withheld, a claim disputed by the Pentagon and reviewed by investigators.

In a March 2024 historical report, the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office said it found no evidence that the U.S. government or private companies have been reverse-engineering extraterrestrial technology and that it found no evidence that the government is hiding "off-world technology" or extraterrestrial biological material.

