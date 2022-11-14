×
Kari Lake Defeated by Katie Hobbs in Close Arizona Race

Kari Lake Defeated by Katie Hobbs in Close Arizona Race
Monday, 14 November 2022 09:48 PM EST

Democrat Katie Hobbs was elected Arizona governor on Monday, defeating an ally of Donald Trump.

Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, rose to prominence as a staunch defender of the legitimacy of the last election and warned that her Republican rival, former television news anchor Kari Lake, would be an agent of chaos. 

She will succeed Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who was prohibited by term limit laws from running again. She’s the first Democrat to be elected governor in Arizona since Janet Napolitano in 2006.

“For the Arizonans who did not vote for me, I will work just as hard for you — because even in this moment of division, I believe there is so much more that connects us,” Hobbs said in a statement declaring victory. “This was not just about an election — it was about moving this state forward and facing the challenges of our generation.”

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


