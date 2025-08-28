Trump Admin Restores Faith Office at Labor Dept

The Labor Department has told faith-based organizations it is once again accepting applications from them for workplace grants.

It's part of the Trump administration's overall emphasis on faith, including President Donald Trump's February executive order establishing the White House Faith Office.

In late July, U.S. Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor issued a memorandum reminding federal agencies that Trump is committed to reaffirming "America's unique and beautiful tradition of religious liberty."

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer told the Daily Wire: "Under President Trump's leadership, the Labor Department has eliminated the DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) office created under the previous administration and restored the Center for Faith to ensure religious freedom is protected in the workplace and in the grant process."

She added, "We are making clear that faith-based organizations cannot be discriminated against because of their beliefs, and are encouraged to compete for federal funding on a level playing field."

The Labor Department is involved in processing grant funding for everything from improving job training, workforce development to workplace safety.

The restored Faith Office in the Labor Department will be responsible for establishing new protective regulations that safeguard religious freedoms and help reestablish connections with faith-focused organizations throughout America.

Department of Labor officials told the Daily Wire that the DEI policies of former President Joe Biden had the effect of reducing the government's supportive interactions with religious organizations.