Leftist Activists Harass Democrat Holdouts on Biden Bill

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) exits a closed-door meeting in the hideaway office of Joe Manchin (D-WV) at the U.S. Capitol on September 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty)

By    |   Sunday, 03 October 2021 09:30 PM

Leftist activists have been harassing Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., over their opposition to President Joe Biden’s and the Democrats’ agenda.

On Thursday, after Manchin stood firm in his opposition to the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill pushed by Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, protesters kayaked up to his houseboat in Washington, D.C., the New York Post reported. 

They held up signs that read, “Don’t sink our health care” and “No climate no deal.” 

The Post reported that the protesters came from different groups, such as Greenpeace USA, Young West Virginia and Race Matters WV.

Sinema has also been harassed. On Sunday, activists at Arizona State University followed the lawmaker into a bathroom, yelled at her and recorded her in a stall, the Daily Wire reported, saying that they would get her removed from office should she not get Biden’s agenda passed. One major policy they demanded was mass amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants.

TheBlaze reported that the recording was uploaded to the Twitter account of Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA), an “organization led by changemakers fighting for social, racial, and economic transformation” and “committed to human dignity, inclusion, equity, and collective growth.”

Leftist activists have been harassing Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., over their opposition to President Joe Biden's and the Democrats' agenda.
