Dem Donors Plot to Finance Primary Campaign Against Sen. Sinema

Democratic Party donors, including some who contributed to her first Senate campaign four years ago, are planning to fund a 2024 primary challenge against Sen. Kyrsten Sinema as she helps to sink major parts of her party's agenda, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

Just last week the moderate Arizona Democrat was the target of more anger from many in her party when she voted against changing the Senate's filibuster rules. Without the change, Democrats were unable to pass voting rights legislation.

Some of the financiers plotting to unseat her signed a recent letter to Sinema in which they said her campaign should return their donations if she helped derail voting rights legislation due to her refusal to change the filibuster rules.

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., who is considered a progressive, said that he recently met with party donors who promised to back him in a possible primary challenge against Sinema, according to CNBC.

Gallego has said he will not make a decision about running against her until after this November's midterm elections.

A recent poll by OH Predictive Insights illustrated Sinema's unpopularity among Democrats in her state, with only 26% of them preferring her in a hypothetical 2024 primary, while 72% said they would vote for another Democrat.

A previous Sinema donor who no longer backs her explained to CNBC that "I have given up really trying to understand Sinema's motivations for the way she votes. And at a certain point I don't care. I just know if there is an alternative I will back them. And I know other people feel that way."

Despite these various threats, Sinema has so far done well in fundraising, raising more than $2 million in part through contributions from corporate PACs.