Kyle Rittenhouse to Speak at Turning Point USA Event

Kyle Rittenhouse is slated to speak at the Turning Point USA "AmericaFest" event less than a month after being cleared of all charges related to the Kenosha riots in 2020, according to the Independent.

"HUGE NEWS! @ThisIsKyleR Is Now CONFIRMED To Speak At the Biggest, Greatest Freedom Party Ever!" Turning Point USA posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

Rittenhouse, 18, will appear alongside businessman Donald Trump Jr., Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Fox News Host Tucker Carlson from Dec. 18 - 21 at one of the country's largest gatherings of conservative student activists.

"This four-day event is set to be the largest celebration of our constitutional rights and freedoms—featuring the best and brightest speakers in the country, dozens of like-minded sponsoring organizations, thousands of freedom loving patriots, and the introduction of musical talent with a number of very special concerts," a description on the event's website read.

"AmericaFest is going to be an event unlike the movement has ever seen by creating an experience that breaks the traditional norms of a political conference as we continue to bridge the gap between politics and entertainment to win America's culture war."

"TPUSA Founder Charlie Kirk has already interviewed Kyle on his podcast, and he's looking forward to having Kyle take the main stage and tell the world what he's been through, what he's learned, and what he plans to do next," Andrew Kolvet, spokesperson for Turning Point USA, told Newsweek.

"If the initial reaction to the announcement is any indication, it seems a lot of folks are excited to hear what he has to say as well."

The teenager has already rubbed shoulders with several high-profile conservatives, including Louder with Crowder and the podcast of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. Last week, Rittenhouse met with former President Trump at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, the Independent reported.