Kyiv Mayor Warns of 'Difficult Night' With Russian Troops 'Very Close' to City

The mayor of Ukraine's capital city Kyiv on Friday warned that residents should prepare for "a difficult night" with invading Russian troops "very close" to the city, CNN reports.

"The situation now is threatening for Kyiv, no exaggeration. The night and the morning will be difficult," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a statement released via Telegram.

"Russian troops are very close to the capital. The sabotage groups are neutralizing the military and law enforcement agencies in the city. Bridges are under protection and special control in the capital. Military equipment and soldiers of the Armed Forces are patrolling them," he added.

Klitschko went on to say that hospitals in the city were operating under wartime conditions and noted that checkpoints have been established at Kyiv's central entrances and key strategic locations.

"We are doing this to protect Kyiv," he said. "I thank the people of the city for their willingness to defend the capital and the country, along with other units of the Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies."