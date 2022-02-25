×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Russia | Ukraine | kyiv | mayor | ukraine | russia | invasion

Kyiv Mayor Warns of 'Difficult Night' With Russian Troops 'Very Close' to City

Kyiv Mayor Warns of 'Difficult Night' With Russian Troops 'Very Close' to City
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko talks to AFP journalists at his office in Kyiv on Feb. 10, 2022. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 25 February 2022 03:51 PM

The mayor of Ukraine's capital city Kyiv on Friday warned that residents should prepare for "a difficult night" with invading Russian troops "very close" to the city, CNN reports.

"The situation now is threatening for Kyiv, no exaggeration. The night and the morning will be difficult," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a statement released via Telegram.

"Russian troops are very close to the capital. The sabotage groups are neutralizing the military and law enforcement agencies in the city. Bridges are under protection and special control in the capital. Military equipment and soldiers of the Armed Forces are patrolling them," he added.

Klitschko went on to say that hospitals in the city were operating under wartime conditions and noted that checkpoints have been established at Kyiv's central entrances and key strategic locations.

"We are doing this to protect Kyiv," he said. "I thank the people of the city for their willingness to defend the capital and the country, along with other units of the Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The mayor of Ukraine's capital city Kyiv on Friday warned that residents should prepare for "a difficult night" with invading Russian troops "very close" to the city, CNN reports. "The situation now is threatening for Kyiv."
kyiv, mayor, ukraine, russia, invasion
170
2022-51-25
Friday, 25 February 2022 03:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved