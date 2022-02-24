Sen. Rubio Predicts Kyiv Offensive, 'Depravity Not Seen in 80 Years'

Russia might have been surprised at the resistance of the Ukraine forces on the first day of the invasion, according to Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., but that might ultimately lead Vladimir Putin to up the ante on the capital city of Kyiv.

''We have only seen the opening phase of #Putin's barbaric plan, but it has been more difficult than he expected,'' Rubio tweeted Thursday night.

''There are now indications #Kyiv may soon be the focus of his rage, and then the entire world would come face to face with a depravity not seen in 80 years.''

Rubio, the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was at the forefront of exposing the start of Putin's invasion Wednesday night, including predicting a number of tactics the Russian military ultimately executed.

''Today #Putin started to learn what I tweeted yesterday,'' Rubio wrote in another tweet Thursday night. ''#Ukraine will not be easy to invade. And Ukrainians will be impossible to conquer.''

Earlier in the night, Rubio tweeted praise of the courage and strength of the Ukrainian resistance.

''One day the world will be awed when it hears the stories of the bravery and heroism happening at this very moment in #Ukraine,'' Rubio wrote.

Rubio's tweets came as he released statements Thursday he made on television:

''Even if Putin takes over [Ukraine], he's got to occupy it. And these people are not going to let him roll [them] over; they're going to be shooting at him. They're going to be striking at him for months and years, for as long as [Russian troops are] there, and it's going to create real problems.

''Ukrainians have inflicted more punishment already on the Russians than the Russians thought they were going to have ... Eventually, they'll be overwhelmed by just the sheer volume.

''In Ukraine, there's no way Ukraine could win a straight up, conventional war. But what they can do is inflict a tremendous amount of punishment ... These guys are not just going to lay around and let the Russians occupy and govern in that country. And even now, I think they've had more success than the Russians thought they were going to have against them. Obviously, we'll learn more and the facts will come out. But already ... this has been much longer and harder so far for Putin than he thought it was going to be. His defense people probably knew that, but they [didn't] tell [him] because they're afraid to give him bad news. And now it's bearing out.

''I don't think [Putin] had any fear going in. ... [But] now you've got to run the place. ... If anyone knows how painful it can be to occupy a country that doesn't want you there, it's the United States. We have had to go through that in multiple places, and ... Russia ... had to feel that in Afghanistan. ... [Putin is] going to have to face that factor.

''He's also going to have to face the fact that even as we speak, ... there's a growing number of people in Russia that are protesting. ... Some of these are 16-year-old kids, 17-year-old kids that [Putin] sent over [to Ukraine] as cannon fodder. There are going to be some body bags coming back and some angry Russian moms asking, 'Why did my son die to take over a country that doesn't want [an occupation]?'''