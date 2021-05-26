×
Kristi Noem Forms New PAC, Sparking Talk of 2024 Presidential Run

kristi noem carries a flag while riding a horse.
South Dakota's Governor Kristi Noem holds the U.S flag riding a horse during the Monster Energy Team Challenge, on July 11, 2020. (Chris Elise/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 26 May 2021 06:30 PM

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem formed a new political action committee indicating she could be making a run for a 2024 Republican nominee spot.

Last week her campaign filed with the Federal Elections Commission for her PAC known as the Noem Victory Fund.  In all likelihood, the funds will be used for her reelection campaign as governor. But, future investments could also support down-ballot contests in 2022. Meaning the funding could be used to garner allied support from 2022 winners of congressional seats if Noem chooses to run for federal office. The funds could also be used to fund her campaign for a presidential run.

The governor gained widespread support from Republicans after she traveled across the country campaigning for former President Donald Trump and after she refused to enforce COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and social gatherings. According to the Washington Examiner, if Noem wins reelection, a likely outcome in her red state, then she will be perfectly poised to make her run at the GOP presidential nomination.

Voting for GOP nominees is expected to begin in Iowa, where Noem will speak to a conservative group in Des Moines in July.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


