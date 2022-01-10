South Dakota Gov Noem Blasts WH for Blaming Food Companies for High Prices

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said that the Biden administration's blaming food companies for higher prices is ''an attack on American enterprises and businesses and farmers and ranchers'' and argued that this is helping China control U.S. food markets, creating a ''national security issue.''

Appearing this week on Fox News' ''Sunday Morning Futures,'' Noem, a Republican, stated that she has ''talked for years about how our food supply is a national security issue; how, when another country grows our food for us and provides our food for us, that they control us.''

Noem continued that Biden is attacking American food suppliers while avoiding the real issue of ''out-of-country businesses, China controlling our food markets.''

''One of the biggest problems I had during the pandemic was a China-owned processing facility right here in South Dakota. And they didn't want to work with me because they didn't have to and because this administration didn't make them do that. So, I really think it's a big concern. People get worried about a virus,'' she said.

''I get worried as well about how scary it gets in this country when people go to their grocery stores, and there isn't any food there, and realize that another country controls it because we have an administration that allowed the other countries to have control over those markets and didn't address the real problems that we have within our antitrust and anti-competitive laws on the books,'' she added.