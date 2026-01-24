Noem: Walz Rhetoric Put Federal Officers, Public at Risk in Minneapolis

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem criticized Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz during a press conference Saturday, accusing him and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey of encouraging violence against federal law enforcement after a deadly confrontation involving federal officers in Minneapolis.

"We also recognize that the Minnesota governor and the Minneapolis mayor need to take a long, hard look in the mirror," Noem said. "They need to evaluate their rhetoric, their conversations, and their encouragement of such violence against our citizens and our law enforcement officers."

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said a 37-year-old man was shot and killed during a confrontation with federal law enforcement officials. Customs and Border Protection Commander Greg Bovino said the man, identified as Alex Jeffrey Pretti, was shot by a CBP officer and had a weapon and magazines of ammunition on him.

Minneapolis police said Pretti, reportedly an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Health Care System, had no criminal record beyond parking tickets.

Noem accused Walz of undermining federal officers. "I'll remind you that Gov. Walz, today in his press conference, said that our officers were not even law enforcement, which is a lie," she said.

"He's called them the Gestapo. He's encouraged residents and citizens and violent rioters to resist. He's doxed their identities, putting themselves and their families' lives in jeopardy."

She also accused Walz of obstructing immigration enforcement and enabling corruption. "He's refused to turn over murderers to federal law enforcement officers," Noem said.

"He's protected illegal criminals and protected them from being brought to justice and even overseeing a historic, unprecedented theft of American taxpayer dollars."

Noem said the incident began during an operation earlier in the morning. "At 9:05 A.M. Central time, the Department of Homeland Security, law enforcement officials and officers were conducting targeted operations in Minneapolis against an illegal alien whose criminal history included domestic assault with intentionally inflicting bodily harm, disorderly conduct and driving without a valid license," she said.

She said the situation escalated when "an individual approached U.S. Border Patrol officers with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun," adding, "The officers attempted to disarm this individual, but the armed suspect reacted violently, [and] fearing for his life and for the lives of his fellow officers around him, an agent fired defensive shots."

Noem said the man died at the scene despite medical efforts and claimed unrest followed. "About hundreds of protesters then showed up at the scene," she said. "They began to obstruct and to assault law enforcement officers."

Walz has activated the Minnesota National Guard at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office's request, with officials citing concerns about "potential for continuing and growing conflict" tied to the "federal agent-involved shooting."

Noem reiterated her call for cooperation.

"There are two things that we have repeatedly asked the governor and the mayor to do," she said. "When they are going to release a dangerous criminal from their jails, turn them over to us so we can get them out of this country as soon as possible."

"They have refused because they want us talking about attacking law enforcement officers instead of the fraud and the theft that they facilitated in Minnesota," Noem said.