South Dakota's Noem Signs Bill Repealing Concealed Carry Permit Fees

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem this week signed a bill that repeals all of the state's fees for concealed carry permits for firearms, Fox News Digital reports.

"Three years ago, I took a bold stand by signing constitutional carry into law to ensure there were no barriers between South Dakotans and their rights," Noem told the news outlet. "This week, I took the step to remove a financial barrier. It shouldn't cost you a penny to exercise your Second Amendment rights. Government exists to protect our rights, not profit from them."

Noem also recently signed bills that update the state's definition of "loaded firearm" and its Stand Your Ground law.

The National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action, the lobbying branch of the NRA, praised the legislation and the two other bills in a press release.

“NRA-ILA would like to thank Governor Kristi Noem for signing these important measures into law, as well as bill sponsors and those legislators who voted in support of the three bills,” the group wrote in a statement. “Further, thank you to NRA Members and Second Amendment supporters who continued to contact their lawmakers in support of each measure as they progressed through the legislative process.”