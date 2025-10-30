DHS Sec. Noem: 'Operation Midway Blitz' Pulling Illegal Drivers Off Roads

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday praised her agency's ongoing immigration enforcement actions during a press conference in Gary, Indiana, where she announced new arrests under "Operation Midway Blitz" and criticized Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker for asking federal agents to pause immigration arrests over the Halloween weekend.

"Many of these individuals that come into our country illegally may commit criminal acts as well, beyond that, but then go to a state and get licensed and receive a commercial driver's license," she said during the appearance.

She was joined by Indiana Gov. Mike Braun, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, and Madison Sheahan, deputy director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Noem said Operation Midway Blitz, a nationwide enforcement effort targeting such cases, has resulted in nearly 150 arrests across more than a dozen states, including 46 semi-truck drivers who illegally obtained their licenses and are now being detained..

Such drivers are challenged because often, "they don't speak English, they can't read our road signs, and when they have enforcement activities with law enforcement officers, they can't communicate with them, and it presents a danger many times over," Noem told reporters.

The event aired in part live during Newsmax's "Newsline."

Noem, who said she has driven semi-trucks "over many, many years," warned that untrained drivers on U.S. highways create a serious safety threat.

"In fact, putting these foreigners in tractor-trailers like the ones you see behind me becomes extremely dangerous," she said.

"I have driven semis and 18-wheelers and understand they're difficult to stop and maneuver," she added. "You have to have a skill set, but also communication with those around you and certainly in your training."

Putting unqualified drivers in trucks that weigh "tens of thousands of pounds loaded with explosive fuel down the highway endangers every single citizen that is on our roads today," she added.

"If you are here driving on our streets illegally and our highways, you are endangering our citizens, and your days are numbered," Noem said.

In a televised interview following the event, Noem said Operation Midway Blitz has revealed systemic failures in how some states issue driver's licenses to immigrants living in the country illegally.

"We are really seeing and peeling back the onion on who is allowing these dangerous individuals to get on our roads," she said.

Noem credited President Donald Trump for restoring immigration enforcement priorities, saying his administration "put American citizens first" after what she called years of neglect.

During the press conference, Noem also blasted Gov. Pritzker's call for a pause on immigration enforcement in Illinois over Halloween weekend.

In a letter on Wednesday, Pritzker urged DHS to suspend operations near homes, schools, hospitals, parks, and places of worship, citing an incident in Chicago's Old Irving Park neighborhood where agents reportedly used tear gas during a children's parade.

"Illinois families deserve to spend Halloween weekend without fear," Pritzker wrote. "No child should be forced to inhale tear gas or other chemical agents while trick-or-treating in their own neighborhood. Illinois children should not be robbed of their innocence. Let them enjoy a time-honored American tradition safely and peacefully."

Noem dismissed the request as "politically motivated" and "shameful."

"It's unfortunate that he doesn't recognize how important the work is that we do to make sure we are bringing criminals to justice and bringing them off our streets," Noem said.

She said DHS will continue enforcing federal immigration law "without apology."