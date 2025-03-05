DHS Secretary Noem Visits NYC Subway Attack Site

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Wednesday visited a Brooklynn subway station, the site where a homeless woman was set on fire and killed on a New York subway last December, the New York Post reported.

A migrant has been accused in connection with the woman's death. The man accused in the crime was identified by federal immigration officials as a Guatemalan national who entered the U.S. illegally.



Noem posted about her New York City visit on X, "Met with law enforcement officials this morning in NYC. Those who are in this country WILL be tracked down, prosecuted and not allowed to return.

"If aliens voluntarily leave now, they may have the opportunity to return the right, legal way and live the American dream. If they don't, they will face the inevitable consequences."