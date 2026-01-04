DHS Sec. Noem: Maduro Arrest 'Incredibly Satisfying'

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Sunday praised the U.S. capture of Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro and said the Trump administration will keep deporting criminals and pursuing others named in a federal indictment tied to drug trafficking.

"We have been building a case against Maduro for years," Noem said in a televised interview, crediting Homeland Security Investigations and other agencies with tracking Maduro's crimes.

Bringing Maduro to justice, she added, "is incredibly satisfying for those families that have to live without their loved ones today because of the crimes that he's committed for decades."

Noem's comments came as the administration framed Maduro's arrest as a major development in its broader push against transnational gangs and narcotics networks.

She pointed to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, saying "thousands and thousands" of members entered the United States and carried out crimes.

Noem added that the administration has arrested and removed gang members from the country.

"We have to bring him to justice, and then absolutely he will face the consequences for his crimes," Noem said about Maduro, while rejecting suggestions that keeping him in U.S. custody could heighten security risks.

She also criticized those she said were defending Maduro, calling him "not a credible elected leader in Venezuela."

Her interview followed reports of a bomb threat at Venezuela's embassy in Washington after news of Maduro's alleged capture, and concerns voiced by New York officials about security in the city where Maduro was said to be held.

Pressed on whether Maduro could eventually be deported to another country after U.S. proceedings, Noem said the administration would let the legal process unfold but left open the possibility of transferring him if a legitimate government seeks custody.

"I think we need to see and let the process play out," she said. "If there is a legitimate government in another country that wants them to come and pay for their crimes in their country, we will work with them. Right now we don't have that in Venezuela."

Noem also defended the administration's decision to end Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelans, pushing back on criticism from local officials in Florida who warned the move could force people back into instability.

The mayor of Miami has called the TPS decision "reckless, dangerous and wrong," urging President Donald Trump to reinstate protections.

Noem said DHS is implementing decisions made with the White House and the State Department, and emphasized that affected Venezuelans can seek other forms of relief.

"Every individual that was under TPS has the opportunity to apply for refugee status and that evaluation will go forward," she said. "But we need to make sure that our programs actually mean something and that we are following the law."

The interview also touched on Trump's comments that the United States would be heavily involved in Venezuela's governance going forward, including in the selection of future leaders.

Asked whether the administration would seek commitments from a prospective Venezuelan president on illegal immigration and drug trafficking, Noem said the U.S. wants a partner focused on U.S. security.

"We want a partner that understands that we will protect America," she said. "Whatever it takes to stop the flow of drugs and stop terrorists from coming into our country, we need to work together and we haven't had that in Venezuela."

Noem described Maduro as someone who "inserted himself in a very unethical and illegal way," and said the administration believes his removal will prevent further criminal activity aimed at the United States.