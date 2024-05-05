WATCH TV LIVE

Noem Suggests Biden's Dog Should Have Been Killed

By    |   Sunday, 05 May 2024 08:55 PM EDT

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, suggested Sunday that Commander, President Joe Biden's dog, possibly should have been put down.

Noem told CBS News' "Face the Nation," "Joe Biden's dog has attacked 24 Secret Service people ... so how many people is enough people to be attacked and dangerously hurt before you make a decision on a dog?"

The governor wrote in her book, "No Going Back," to be published Tuesday, that she had a female wire-haired pointer named Cricket that she had hoped to use to hunt pheasant on her ranch. However, the dog was "untrainable," "dangerous to anyone she came in contact with," and "less than worthless as a hunting dog," Noem wrote.

Noem shot Cricket in a gravel pit, and in writing about her decision, she alluded to Commander, writing that "a dog who bites is dangerous and unpredictable (are you listening, Joe Biden?) — especially if you are running a business where people interact with your dogs." She told CBS in the interview that it was "a choice I made over 20 years ago" to "protect people."

Commander no longer lives at the White House. After the Secret Service noted 24 biting incidents between October 2022 and July 2023, he was sent to an undisclosed location, The New York Times reported.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

Sunday, 05 May 2024 08:55 PM
