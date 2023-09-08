South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Endorses Trump

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem endorsed Donald Trump right before introducing him as the "45th and 47th" president of the United States during a Friday rally in South Dakota.

The governor, who has been talked about as a potential dark horse pick for vice president, promised to "do everything I can to help him win and save this country."

Trump thanked her before going forward with his speech.

"Kristi, I'm truly honored to receive your endorsement very much. I appreciate it. Thank you very much. It's a great honor. Get endorsements, some good, some bad. I get endorsements. Some don't mean anything. Hers means a lot. Let me tell you," Trump said.

Just one day prior, Noem told Newsmax's "National Report" that she would "absolutely" consider being Trump's running mate in 2024.

"Yeah," she replied. "I mean, I would in a heartbeat. Just because, you know, you respect the position and the person who asks you to do something and then see if you really believe that you could make a difference."

Watch Trump's full speech live on Newsmax.