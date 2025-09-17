WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: kristi noem | dhs | charlie kirk | assassinated | text | trump administration | ice

Kristi Noem: I Missed Charlie Kirk's Last Text

By    |   Wednesday, 17 September 2025 10:43 AM EDT

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said conservative leader Charlie Kirk texted her one day before he was assassinated, though Noem added she didn't see the message until after the shooting.

Kirk, the Turning Point USA CEO, was shot and killed at a rally in Utah last week.

Speaking on the "Pod Force One" podcast Wednesday, Noem told the host, the New York Post's Miranda Devine, that Kirk had texted her about cracking down on state and local officials who defied the Trump administration on immigration.

The secretary, who expressed "it's hard to talk about" Kirk, said she didn't see the conservative's message until after he was murdered at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

"The last message he had texted me was the day before he passed away, and it said, 'We have to hold these mayors and local officials accountable for what they're doing,'" Noem told Devine.

"I think he was watching across this country as people were continuing to be victimized by illegal criminal activity, and he wanted someone to be held accountable."

Noem said she was traveling and "in meetings in a different time zone" and initially missed Kirk's message.

"I will always feel bad that I didn't respond because I would have said, 'Absolutely, I'm on it,' which I am, but I think he knew that," Noem said.

Noem, who spoke with Devine while in Chicago for Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, said she had met Kirk through the late prominent Republican donor Foster Friess, who promoted discussion between people with different opinions.

"I think that what's happened in this country is people quit talking to each other, and then nobody listens anymore," she said. "We get so busy being right and shouting at each other that we don't listen and hear."

"That's why I was so impressed with Charlie. He went into places that disagreed with him, had no problem having conversations with people that didn't think like he did. And we all got smarter and better and more knowledgeable because he did that."

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said conservative leader Charlie Kirk texted her one day before he was assassinated, though Noem added she didn't see the message until after the shooting.
kristi noem, dhs, charlie kirk, assassinated, text, trump administration, ice, immigration
339
2025-43-17
Wednesday, 17 September 2025 10:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved