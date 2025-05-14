Noem Hearing: Democrats Focus on Abrego Garcia

During Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's hearing before the House Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday, Democrats grilled the former South Dakota governor, zeroing in on the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Democrats and Republicans argued for an hour and a half over Abrego Garcia's case during the three-hour hearing. The Supreme Court ruled on April 10 that the alleged MS-13 member be taken out of an El Salvador prison and returned to the United States. The court also ruled that Abrego Garcia must be provided with "due process."

"So your testimony to this committee under oath is that everybody that ICE [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] has picked up in this country has been given every opportunity as" it's written in "Section 5 under the Constitution?" Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., asked Noem.

"Correct," she replied. "I believe everybody has gotten due process, and every person has been treated appropriately according to the civil or the criminal action to which they were encountering individuals and brought into our detainment and then also removed from this country.

"The tools that you have given us–"

"I'm talking about the Constitution of the United States," Thompson interjected. "I'm not talking about tools."

Noem said one of the "tools" the Department of Homeland Security had been granted by Congress was the expedited removal of illegal aliens.