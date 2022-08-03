Kris Kobach Wins GOP Nomination for Kansas Attorney General

Kris Kobach this week won the Republican primary for Kansas attorney general, four years after he lost in the state’s gubernatorial election, and two years after he lost the state's GOP primary for U.S. Senate.

Kobach, the former Kansas secretary of state, won the GOP nomination ahead of federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi and state Sen. Kellie Warren. Kobach previously ran for governor in 2018, where he eventually lost in the general election to Democrat Laura Kelly.

He also lost in a 2020 Republican primary against Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., who was in the House of Representatives at the time and who went on to win in the general election.

Kobach will face Democrat Chris Mann, a county prosecutor and former police officer, in the general election this November.

"This was a race in which the establishment came against me from the very first day of the campaign with guns blazing," Kobach said in a statement to The Kansas City Star. "This result shows that the swamp in Topeka cannot pick the candidates and decide who wins. It shows that the people of Kansas can say no to the establishment."

Mann said in a statement that he’s "honored" to become the Democratic nominee, noting that he wants the attorney general’s office to focus on "public safety" and "not politics."

He added: "The stakes are too high to entrust the top law enforcement office in Kansas to a politician. Violent crime has been on the rise for a decade; Kansans are being preyed upon by corporations and prescription drug companies; and at every turn politics threatens to distract and disrupt the priorities of the attorney general."