×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kirby | israel | hamas | war | americans | hostage

NSC's Kirby Confirms 27 Americans Killed in Israel

By    |   Thursday, 12 October 2023 02:35 PM EDT

National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby confirmed Thursday that 27 Americans have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas, and said the number of Americans who are unaccounted for has dropped to 14, down from 17 reported Wednesday. 

Kirby's comments to reporters came after Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking in Israel, said that at least 15 Americans were confirmed dead, The Hill reported.

Meanwhile, the White House has not yet determined how many Americans are being held as hostages by Hamas, but Kirby said Wednesday the number is believed to be "very small."

He would not give information, however, about the hostages' condition, where they are being held, or proof of whether they are still alive. 

According to the White House, U.S. officials are working with Israelis and allies in the region, as well as family members of the missing Americans, to try to get them freed. 

President  Biden also would not give details about the U.S. hostages. 

"I have not given up hope on bringing these folks home. But the idea that I’m going to stand here before you and tell you what I’m doing is bizarre,” he told reporters Wednesday. 

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby confirmed Thursday that 27 Americans have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas, and said the number of Americans who are unaccounted for has dropped to 14, down from 17 reported Wednesday...
kirby, israel, hamas, war, americans, hostage
195
2023-35-12
Thursday, 12 October 2023 02:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved