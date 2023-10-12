NSC's Kirby Confirms 27 Americans Killed in Israel

National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby confirmed Thursday that 27 Americans have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas, and said the number of Americans who are unaccounted for has dropped to 14, down from 17 reported Wednesday.

Kirby's comments to reporters came after Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking in Israel, said that at least 15 Americans were confirmed dead, The Hill reported.

Meanwhile, the White House has not yet determined how many Americans are being held as hostages by Hamas, but Kirby said Wednesday the number is believed to be "very small."

He would not give information, however, about the hostages' condition, where they are being held, or proof of whether they are still alive.

According to the White House, U.S. officials are working with Israelis and allies in the region, as well as family members of the missing Americans, to try to get them freed.

President Biden also would not give details about the U.S. hostages.

"I have not given up hope on bringing these folks home. But the idea that I’m going to stand here before you and tell you what I’m doing is bizarre,” he told reporters Wednesday.