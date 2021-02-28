Rep. Kinzinger Says Has To Be More 'Truth-Telling' In GOP

Rep, Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said Sunday that voters need more “truth-telling” — and “we have to start with our own party.”

In an interview on CBS News’ “Face The Nation,” Kinzinger lamented the GOP was not united on the issue of the party’s future.

“What America needs more of — they need more of truth-telling, more of presenting light in the darkness,” he said.

“We have to start with our own party. We can point fingers at the Democrats, sure, but it is not going to do any good. Now every party, especially the Republican Party, has to look inside after Jan. 6, and say ‘what have we become and where do we go from here?’

“And reaching out to Donald Trump and more of the same is not going to do that.”

According to Kinzinger, the GOP is united “in some areas” — including in some Biden administration priorities.

“But I think in terms of what is our vision for the future, certainly not united,” he said. “I think we are a party that has been, for too long, pedaling in fear, using fear as a compelling way to get votes, and fear does motivate. But after a while, fear can destroy a country and a democracy. And we have to quit pedaling that.”