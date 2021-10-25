×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Homeland Security | kimwyman | election | security | dhs | cisa

Biden Eyeing GOP Trump Critic to Oversee Election Security at DHS

kim wyman stands at a lectern and speaks.
Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman talks to reporters in her office. (Ted S. Warren/AP File)

By    |   Monday, 25 October 2021 07:26 PM

Opposing former President Donald Trump does more than get you a seat on the House Jan. 6 Select Committee; it might even get you a role in the Biden administration.

One of the chief Republican critics of Trump's seeking to root out election vulnerabilities is in talks to be Biden's pick to lead the Department of Homeland Security's election security division, CNN reported.

The state of Washington's secretary of state, Kim Wyman, is expected to be named the election security lead for DHS' Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), sources told CNN.

Wyman has been a vocal GOP critic of election fraud allegations, slamming the presidential election audit in Maricopa County, Arizona, on CNN's ''New Day'' in May.

''The precedence of this is just unnerving for election officials across the country, and it should alarm every American in the country,'' Wyman said.

As director of CISA, Wyman would help coordinate with DHS and state and local officials for resources to protect election infrastructure from hackers and voter disinformation.

''We work with election officials of all parties, and we have to be seen as supporting them and supporting the security of their elections, and not to be seen as doing anything that may be interpreted as partisan,'' current CISA Director Jen Easterly told CNN in August.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Opposing former President Donald Trump does more than get you a seat on the House Jan. 6 Select Committee; it might even get you a role in the Biden administration.
kimwyman, election, security, dhs, cisa
215
2021-26-25
Monday, 25 October 2021 07:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved