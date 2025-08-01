WATCH TV LIVE

Secret Service Blocks Fmr Director's Clearance Renewal

Friday, 01 August 2025 03:14 PM EDT

The Secret Service blocked the renewal of former Director Kimberly Cheatle's top-level security clearance, reports Real Clear Politics.

The move came after agency officials were asked about opposition to renewing her clearance from Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., following the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last year.

"Following the security debacle in Butler, the former director of USSS made the right decision to resign," Johnson told RCP. "I see no reason for her security clearance to be reinstated."

A Secret Service spokesman told the news outlet current Director Sean Curran, a Trump appointee, "has been building a dynamic team of knowledgeable advisers that will help implement his vision for the agency."

"Additionally, Director Curran has been modernizing the intelligence apparatus within the agency."

"During that process, he has determined that not all former directors need to have their clearances renewed," the spokesman added.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

Politics
