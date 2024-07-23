Cheatle in Email to Staff: 'I Take Full Responsibility'

The Heritage Oversight Project on Tuesday obtained an email that Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle sent to the agency's work force announcing that she was resigning in the wake of the July 13 assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Addressed to Tthe Men and Women of the U.S. Secret Service," Cheatle's email read as follows:

"The Secret Service's solemn mission is to protect our nation's leaders and financial infrastructure.

"On July 13th, we fell short on that mission. The scrutiny over the last week has been intense and will continue to remain as our operational tempo increases. As your Director, I take full responsibility for the security lapse.

"However, this incident does not define us. We remain an organization based on integrity and staffed by individuals of exceptional dedication and talent. As I've stated, the Secret Service will move forward with our investigatory and protective mission in a steadfast manner. We do not retreat from challenge. However, I do not want my calls for resignation to be a distraction from the great work each and every one of you do towards our vital mission.

"When I got the call asking if I would return to the Secret Service after my brief retirement, I did not hesitate. I love this agency, our mission, and the great men and women who sacrifice so much every day. I have, and will always, put the needs of this agency first.

"In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that, I have made the difficult decision to step down as your Director.

"When I assumed the role as your Director, I pledged to do so with honor and integrity. These values have guided my entire career for 29 years.

"As many of you know, I served as a special agent for 27 years — securing events for FPOTUS Clinton, working as a supervisor on VP Cheney's detail, leading RTC, operating as the SAIC of ATL, supervising VP Biden's detail, and finally overseeing the agency's protective mission under the Trump Administration as AD-OPO.

"As I stated in the hearing yesterday, all of you are worthy of trust and confidence. You deserve the nation's support in carrying out our critical mission. One of my favorite things about this workforce is that the men and women are fiercely committed to our mission.

"Thank you for all that you do, and will continue to do, for our great nation."