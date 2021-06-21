Biden Admin Offers to Meet N. Korea 'Anytime, Without Preconditions'

The Biden administration's new envoy to North Korea has announced it will meet "anywhere, anytime without preconditions."

Amb. Sung Kim made public an offer to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) during talks with South Korea's Noh Kyu-duk and Japan's Takehiro Funakoshi, in Seoul, South Korea on Monday, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

"We continue to hope that the DPRK will respond positively to our outreach and our offer to meet anywhere, anytime without preconditions," Kim said.

The U.S. will continue to enforce U.N. Security Council resolutions on North Korea, Amb. Kim noted.

"We will also urge all U.N. member states, especially U.N. Security Council members, to do the same, to address the threat posed to the international community by the DPRK," Kim added.

The trip comes after North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un said he is prepared for either dialogue or confrontation while the leader sought to press the Biden administration to pick up the talks had during the Trump administration.

"We will be prepared for either, because you know, we are still waiting to hear back from Pyongyang," Amb. Kim said. "Hopefully, Chairman Kim's reference to dialogue indicates that we will get a positive response soon."

Amb. Kim, named to be envoy to North Korea by the Biden administration, while also serving as ambassador to Indonesia, begin a five-day trip to Seoul on Saturday.

"We will wait to see whether they are followed up with any kind of more direct communication to us about a potential path forward," National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told ABC News on Sunday.