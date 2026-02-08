Kid Rock Endorses GOP's John James for Mich. Gov.

Detroit musician Kid Rock has endorsed Republican candidate John James for governor of Michigan, lending high-profile support to the campaign on Super Bowl Sunday.

The endorsement was announced in a press release from James' campaign ahead of Kid Rock's scheduled appearance at Turning Point USA's All-American Halftime Show during Super Bowl weekend.

"As our next governor of Michigan I know you will bring many victories to our GREAT STATE!" Robert James Ritchie, aka Kid Rock, said in a statement shared with Newsmax.

Campaign officials described the backing as a sign of growing momentum behind James, who has aligned closely with President Donald Trump since 2018.

James and Kid Rock, both with Detroit roots, emphasized shared views on Michigan's manufacturing base, culture, and the need for new leadership in Lansing.

"Kid rock is a good friend," James said in a statement shared with Newsmax. "We share our love for Detroit, the state of Michigan, and the United States of America.

"I'm honored to have the endorsement of this unapologetic freedom-loving patriot and I look forward to working with him and every other Michigander to make Michigan great again!"

The campaign said James is consolidating support among working-class voters, veterans, business leaders, and conservatives as Michigan remains a key battleground heading into the next election cycle.

James has stood with Trump consistently, maintaining a clear and steady alignment when others backed his opponents, ran against him, or stayed silent.

That record has helped make him the front-runner in Michigan's gubernatorial race and a prominent figure in broader national political conversations.