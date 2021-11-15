×
McCarthy Called Gosar Before Anime Video Taken Down

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to reporters. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 15 November 2021 09:08 PM

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told CNN that he spoke to Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., after Gosar tweeted an anime video portraying himself striking figures that depict President Joe Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with swords.

“He took the video down and he made a statement that he doesn't support violence to anybody. Nobody should have violence [against them.] I called him when I heard about the video, and he made a statement that he doesn't support violence, and he took the video down,” McCarthy told the outlet.

House Democrats introduced a resolution to censure Gosar over the video last week. Gosar released a statement regarding the video, which has since been taken down, saying that “I do not espouse violence or harm towards any Member of Congress or Mr. Biden,” and that “[T]his video is truly a symbolic portrayal of a fight over immigration policy.”

“I will always fight to defend the rule of law, securing our borders, and the America First agenda,” the statement concluded.

Monday, 15 November 2021 09:08 PM
