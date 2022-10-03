McCarthy-Aligned PAC Spending $14 Million in New House District Ad Buys

A Republican super PAC aligned with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has spent nearly $200 million during the midterms cycle.

The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) announced Monday it had pumped $14 million into new ad reservations in 15 districts as the GOP aims to regain control of the House of Representatives.

CLF said its record total spending so far exceeds $190 million, with more than 90% of the spending in districts won by President Joe Biden in 2020.

The new ad buys will go toward races in Florida, Maine, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Nebraska, New Mexico, and Pennsylvania.

Eleven of the districts receiving funds in CLF's latest announcement are rated as toss-ups by The Cook Political Report. Two others lean Democrat, one is lean Republican, and one is likely Republican.

"We're in a great position to elect a new Republican Majority," CLF President Dan Conston said in a press release. "We'll continue expanding our arsenal and laying down the additional firepower we need to take the fight to Democrats and win."

Republicans running in Florida's 27th Congressional District and Maine's 2nd Congressional District received the largest amount of funds, $2 million each, in Monday's announcement.

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., is running for reelection against state Democratic Sen. Annette Taddeo, in Florida's 27th. The ad buy is CLF's first in the district.

Former Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine, and attorney Tiffany Bond are challenging Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, in the state's 2nd District.

Cook rates Salazar's seat as likely Republican. The Maine race is considered a toss-up.

CLF's announcement also said $1.8 million would go to New York's 19th District, where Republican Marcus Molinaro is opposing Democrat Josh Riley.

The PAC also announced its first ad buy, $700,000, in Oregon's 4th Congressional District, which leans Democrat. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., is not seeking reelection in the district. State Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle, a Democrat, and Alek Skarlatos, Republican, are running for the seat.

Bloomberg reported that House Majority PAC, a group aligned with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has spent $157.1 million in advertisements.