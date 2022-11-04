×
McCarthy Teams With Gingrich Before Midterms

Friday, 04 November 2022 03:01 PM EDT

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich will embark on a three-day trip this weekend to various states before next week's midterm elections, Punchbowl News reports.

Gingrich will join McCarthy on trips to South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia days after fundraising with McCarthy at the Florida home of GOP Rep. Vern Buchanan.

Punchbowl News notes that Gingrich currently serves as an informal adviser to McCarthy, an unofficial role he’s held for several years. The outlet notes that Gingrich is one of the few living Republican legislators to lead the GOP in the House from a minority to a majority and that McCarthy may hope to learn from him on how to become the next Speaker of the House.

Friday, 04 November 2022 03:01 PM
