GOP Candidates 'Best-Recruited,' Will Bring 'Real Change': McCarthy

The GOP candidates on the midterm ballots this year are "one of the best-recruited classes we have seen," and will bring about the "real change" Americans want to see, particularly in the cost of living, the major issue on voters' minds, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Sunday.

"You watch it in everything," the California Republican told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo." "These families are struggling from the price of gas to the grocery stores, and now we have Halloween coming, and with Biden's inflation, candy is up 13%. People want to see a real change, and that's exactly what we promote."

Republicans have a plan with their "Commitment to America," he added, in which "we're very clear exactly what we'll do if we're trusted with getting the majority. It's going to be competitive."

But Democrats, with their one-party rule of all three branches of government, have brought the nation inflation, including when their own party, such as Larry Summers, the former Secretary of the Treasury; and Steven Rattner, an economic adviser to former President Barack Obama; spoke out against spending bills that brought about higher prices, said McCarthy.

Crime is also a large concern on people's minds, including after the attack last week of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, who was struck by a man in his home who was there looking for the congresswoman.

"Violence or the threat of violence has no place in our society," McCarthy said. "What happened to Paul Pelosi is wrong. Having heard it, I reached out and called the speaker. She was on a plane back for her husband, so we were able to communicate by text. She did say that the surgery went well. I wanted to convey that our thoughts and prayers were with her and her family and Paul and we hope for him a speedy recovery and that we're able to stop this crime across our country."

But, McCarthy promised that on the day after the election, Republicans will start to roll out what they believe is necessary for the United States.

"You've got to curtail the runaway spending to curb inflation," said McCarthy, adding that oil leases must be opened and "you've got to take away the discouragement for people to work to get the supply chain and the productivity back."

But on the "very first day" after Republicans take control in January, he promised, "we'll repeal these 87,000 new IRS agents" provided for in President Joe Biden's recent spending bill, said McCarthy.

"I think the government should be here to help you, not to go after you."

The nation's border must also be secured, and the defunding of police must be stopped," said McCarthy.

Meanwhile, the congressman has been able to raise record numbers of funds, more than $20 million, in the third quarter, and he said Sunday his organization tries to allocate money to places with the most competitive races.

"Think about in New York, Lee Zeldin," he said. "You see that crowd that he had last night running for governor. He's lifting all votes in New York by giving them the opportunity and hope that he'll make those streets safe again. You look at Mike Lawler running against Sean Patrick Maloney. That is a competitive seat. But we need more resources to be able to compete in all the places we're playing in."