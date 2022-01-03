McCarthy Slams Twitter for Banning Rep. Greene

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday blasted Twitter for permanently suspending the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., over the weekend, though he did not mention the freshman lawmaker by name.

''Diversity of opinion is the lifeblood of our democracy. And yet that fundamental American value is under assault by Big Tech — entities that have amassed more power and more control over more speech than any other institution in history,'' McCarthy's statement said.

''Their recent decisions to silence Americans — including a sitting member of Congress and renowned physicians — who share views different from the political and media elite have real world costs.''

Twitter suspended Greene's personal account over the weekend, saying: ''We permanently suspended Marjorie Taylor Greene for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy. We've been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.''

The social media platform did not say which tweet sparked the ban. Her congressional account remained active on Monday.

McCarthy, R-Calif., said in his statement that ''as we get more information on the virus it is clear many of the views once demonized by technology companies and the political elite are turning out to be true. The doctrines of lockdowns, school closures, and the threat of covid-19 illness according to age groups and previous infection are currently being reversed.''

On the other side of the political spectrum, he said: ''Americans on the political left, including popular cable news hosts, members of Congress, and even the Vice President have themselves made public comments that are now universally understood to be false.''

Yet the left faces no repercussions from Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the like, he added.

Democrats, who control both houses of Congress, have ''shown zero interest in passing laws that will promote a diversity of views,'' McCarthy declared, saying that he has, therefore, directed the proper committees and task forces to get answers.

''House Republicans will be ready to take action that protects Americans when they express their constitutionally safeguarded views, just like we have laws on the books today that prohibit discrimination by corporations in many other contexts,'' he said.