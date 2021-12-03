House Minority Leader McCarthy Snuffs GOP Fire, Blasts Press Corps Hypocrisy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Friday that his party would be better off working on behalf of the American people to stop the Biden administration than engaging in infighting, even if the media insists on pushing the same misguided narratives.

The latest dustup between Reps. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has led to a side argument between two other lawmakers, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C. Mace called Taylor Green "trash" and Taylor Greene called Mace "crazy."

"It's things we would not want to deal with," McCarthy told reporters at his Friday press conference. He said his party, looking to achieve a House majority after the midterm election, should focus on "things that the American people want to focus on: stopping inflation, gas prices and other major issues."

"And anything that deviates from that causes problems," he said.

McCarthy also blasted the media for its "double standard."

"Did any of you raise the question when someone on their side of the aisle said I work with the Ku Klux Klan, referring to Republicans?" McCarthy ased. "Did anyone on your side of the aisle talk about when Omar said the only reason I support Israel is about the Benjamins. And I never got a public apology or phone call.

"Or did anybody on your side of the aisle, I think you might ask [House] Speaker Pelosi about this one, when congressman Omar referred to America and the Taliban as equal?"

Pelosi "did not denounce Omar when she said that," he said.

"So, I think when somebody does something wrong, they apologize," McCarthy said. "Lauren Boebert apologized publicly; she picked up the phone. It took a lot of effort."

"In America, that's what we do, then we move on to the issues."