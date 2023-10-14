McCarthy: 'I Support Jim Jordan Fully'

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he "fully" supports House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan's bid for speaker after Republicans nominated him for the spot Friday.

"I support Jim Jordan fully," the California Republican told radio show host John Catsimatidis in an interview on the "Cats and Cosby" program, reports The Hill. "We came into Congress together."

McCarthy, who was ousted earlier this month days after his rival, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., forced a vote on a motion to vacate after McCarthy's push for a 45-day continuing resolution that kept the government open, also talked about Friday's secret conference vote to nominate Jordan.

The vote, McCarthy said, was what the public "would think is the primary" inside the conference. Initially, the conference nominated Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., but he dropped out of contention after failing to receive enough support from Republicans to lead to a vote in the full House to confirm him.

After Scalise was nominated as speaker, Jordan dropped out of contention for the spot, but quickly rejoined the race. Friday night, he got 152 votes in the Republican conference, beating Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., who made a last-minute bid for the gavel.

However, Jordan fell short of the 217 Republicans he needs to clinch the speaker's seat, and McCarthy acknowledged that "we've got some people not there yet."

"We just get together, work a little longer and we can have a new speaker in Jim Jordan next week," McCarthy said.

Despite McCarthy's support, there are still key Republican lawmakers who adamantly oppose Jordan's nomination.

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., told reporters Friday that there is nothing Jordan could do to get his vote, and Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., also noted he would not support Jordan and thinks that the Ohio Republican can't get enough votes.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., is currently serving as speaker pro tempore. However, the House cannot vote on legislation without having a speaker confirmed.