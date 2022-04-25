×
McCarthy: Impeachment Possible for Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas

Alejandro Mayorkas speaking
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 25 April 2022 08:31 PM

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., suggested to fellow Republican lawmakers on Monday that impeachment could be on the table for embattled Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, The Hill reported.

The congressional Republican leader tore into Mayorkas' record as homeland security chief, adding that ''there is always the option of impeaching somebody.''

''But right now, he's got 30 days. His first response to us should be, 'We should not lift Title 42,''' McCarthy said. ''They're not prepared to protect, and we cannot sustain what will happen to this nation.''

Republican leaders McCarthy, GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik of New York, Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and 130 other conference members joined a Monday letter casting doubt on Mayorkas' leadership of his department.

''Your failure to secure the border and enforce the laws passed by Congress raises grave questions about your suitability for office,'' read the letter.

And 30 House Republicans, led by Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, went further — signing on to an impeachment resolution against Mayorkas to be forwarded if the party takes back the House after the midterms.

Republicans need to flip only 12 seats in order to take back the House of Representatives. According to FiveThirtyEight, Republicans are up by 2.3 points in an average of generic ballot polls.

McCarthy, who is seeking reelection to the House this year, is on the ballot to represent District 20 and faces two GOP challengers in the June 7 primary. The general election is on Nov. 8, according to Ballotpedia.

