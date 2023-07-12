McCarthy Announces Almost $22 Million Fundraising Haul

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., amassed $21.7 million in donations in the second fundraising quarter of 2023, the Washington Examiner reports.

McCarthy announced the figures on Wednesday, noting that $17.6 million of that total has been transferred to the National Republican Congressional Committee and $8.3 million to various GOP incumbents.

"As we continue to build on the historic successes of this Republican majority the campaign to protect and expand the House majority is gaining momentum," McCarthy said in a press release. "Over the past six months, we have delivered historic spending cuts, worked to defend the border, and continued to investigate the Biden administration's detrimental actions to the American public. The American people are responding to these accomplishments with an outpouring of support to advance this mission, and we plan on delivering for the country."

McCarthy also raised hopes for Republicans in the 2024 presidential election, telling Breitbart News in an interview that former President Donald Trump is "stronger today than he was in 2016."

He added, "As usual, the media is attempting to drive a wedge between President Trump and House Republicans as our committees are holding Biden's DOJ accountable for their two-tiered levels of justice. The only reason Biden is using his weaponized federal government to go after President Trump is because he is Biden's strongest political opponent, as polling continues to show."