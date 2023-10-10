McCarthy Blasts Top Dems Over Silence on Squad's Israel Remarks

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., blasted President Joe Biden and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., for not denouncing the anti-Israel comments made by members of the Squad linking Israel to an apartheid state.

Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Cori Bush, D-Mo., both used "apartheid" over the weekend in defending the terrorist group Hamas' incursion on Israel and subsequent massacre of hundreds of civilians, including women and babies.

McCarthy, during an interview on Fox News Radio, decried the silence from both Biden and Jeffries, calling it "sad."

"And if you watched Tlaib, Tlaib said, our country provides billions in unconditional funding to support the apartheid government. The cycle of violence will continue, saying America caused this because we stand with Israel," McCarthy said on "The Guy Benson Show."

Tlaib said Sunday that Israel must end "the occupation and dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance." Those remarks came a day after Bush called for the U.S. to end support "for Israeli military occupation and apartheid."

"The sad part here is, Biden didn't denounce that. Hakeem Jeffries hasn't denounced that," McCarthy said.

The White House on Tuesday blasted ubiquitous lawmakers for remarks made against Israel over the weekend, using strong words like "disgraceful" and repugnant." However, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre never identified anyone by name.

"I've seen some of those statements this weekend, and we're going to continue to be very clear – we believe they're wrong, we believe they're repugnant, and we believe they're disgraceful," Jean-Pierre said during Tuesday's White House press briefing.

Rank-and-file Democrats rebuked Tlaib and Bush, including Reps. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., and Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J.

"U.S. aid to Israel is and should be unconditional, and never more so than in this moment of critical need," Rep. Torres said in a statement to Jewish Insider. "Shame on anyone who glorifies as 'resistance' the largest single-day mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust. It is reprehensible and repulsive."

But McCarthy said the silence from Democrat leaders was deafening.

"Hakeem Jeffries can't stand up to the antisemitism in his own conference," McCarthy said.