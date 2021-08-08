Sen. Cramer Defends $1T Infrastructure Bill as Crucial for Country

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., on Sunday defended a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure proposal as crucial to heartland states, pushing back at criticism that the plan fails to address border security.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Cramer argued the infrastructure addresses “the movement of goods.”

“This compromise of the $1.2 trillion [bill]… over a third of it is not just infrastructure,” he maintained. “It's roads and bridges specifically. In addition to that, there's ports, waterways, railroads, airports, broadband, all of which are critical to the movement of goods and services around the country and around the world.”

“We couldn't get North Dakota soybeans to South Korea if we didn't have ports in the … Pacific Northwest and we certainly couldn't get pasta in New York without trucks getting the wheat from the field to the bins and then off to the mills and the factories,” he said.

Pressed on why there was no money in the bill for border security, Cramer refuted the host’s assertion that his view of the bill was wrong.

“Cybersecurity is not exclusive to the Green New Deal,” Cramer argued. “We all experienced problems with lack of resiliency to energy infrastructure. The Colonial Pipeline cyberattack was a pretty good example of that. Are there some things that Democrats like for sure.”

“Are there some things that are missing that we would love, of course, there are,” he added.

“This is a 50-50 Senate and the Democrats have a majority and the White House,” he continued. “You will have to take some of those things to get the other good things … [that] aren't exclusively Democratic principles — some of those things that contribute to the overall infrastructure of our country. This is all hard infrastructure.”

