Tags: kentucky | abortion | ban

Kentucky AG Asks State Supreme Court to Restore Abortion Ban

Daniel Cameron
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (Alex Wong/Getty Images

Monday, 04 July 2022 05:19 PM EDT

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has asked his state's Supreme Court to restore an abortion ban that went into effect after the overturning of Roe v. Wade — but the measure was subsequently blocked by a lower court, shortly after the Supreme Court of the United States' ruling.

According to The Hill, on Thursday, a judge temporarily blocked the implementation of two state laws that effectively would prevent abortions unless to save a woman's life. The blocking of the laws came as a challenge from abortion rights groups who argued Kentucky's constitution protects abortion rights. An appeals court has since denied Cameron's request to reinstate the ban.

"We are exhausting every possible avenue to have Kentucky's Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law reinstated," Cameron stated. "There is no more important issue than protecting life, and we are urging the state's highest court to consider our request for emergency relief."

Despite Cameron's claims, abortion rights groups have gone on to praise the decision.

"We're glad to see the Court of Appeals agrees the lower court has taken proper emergency action to protect abortion access," Samuel Crankshaw, a spokesman for the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky, said. "This win is temporary, but we won't back down in the fight to defend Kentuckians' most basic rights from extremist politicians like Daniel Cameron."

The ACLU is representing one of the abortion providers in the suit.

