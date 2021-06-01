×
Sen. Kennedy Seeking Reelection, Says He'd Rather 'Drink Weed Killer' Than Let Down Voters
Senator John Kennedy. (Evelyn Hockstein/AFP via Getty)

By    |   Tuesday, 01 June 2021 10:51 AM

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., on Tuesday announced his reelection campaign for 2022, saying he'd “rather drink weed killer” than let down his constituents.

“Five years ago, I asked the people of Louisiana to give me a chance – a chance to represent them in the United States Senate,” the colorful Kennedy said in a video posted to YouTube. “Since then, I’ve gotten up every day and I have worked hard – as hard as I can to do just that.”

He continued: “Five years ago, I made a promise – a promise that I took seriously. I told you I would work to put our country back on track and make America great again. In the last five years we’ve accomplished a lot, but now the socialists are racing to undo it all."

In the ad, Kennedy promised to "be a voice against the socialism that’s now overtaken Washington, D.C."

“I promise that come hell or high water, your values will be my values. And I will never be silent – never – when the nutjobs tell me to sit down and shut-up. I’ve made some enemies – both in Washington and Louisiana. You know that.

“But the people of Louisiana know this: I keep my promises. Thank you so much for your support. You will never, ever know how grateful – how very grateful -- I am for it every single day. I will not let you down. I’d rather drink weed killer.”

It is not the first time, Kennedy has used the “weed killer” phrase while campaigning.

In an ad during his last campaign he vowed never to be part of the D.C "insider club.”

“I’d rather drink weed killer,” he said.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., on Tuesday announced his reelection campaign for 2022, saying he'd "rather drink weed killer" than let down his constituents.
Tuesday, 01 June 2021 10:51 AM
