Sen. John Kennedy: Border Crisis Solvable 'In a Week,' Reinstate Trump Policies

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., on Sunday said the U.S.-Mexico border crisis could be solved “in a week” by just reinstating policies put in place by former President Donald Trump.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Kennedy said the current flood of migrants is “dangerous.”

“Just go back to doing what we were doing in December,” he said of a solution to the influx. “All you have to do is talk to the border patrol members. They'll tell you straight up. All we have to do is go back to what we were doing before President [Joe] Biden.”

Biden “undid everything that the Republican Congress and the Trump administration did. Easy peasy, done in a week,” he added about solving the issue.

According to Kennedy, the current U.S. policy is dangerous, it's expensive, puts downward pressure on wages and unreservedly undermines the rule of law and legal immigration.”

“It's nonsense on a stick and I think if he's able, President Biden needs to go down and take a look and see what we saw,” he said, referring to a recent visit to the border that Kennedy was part of.

“President Biden comes in and he dismantles everything and he basically readopts President [Barack] Obama's policy but on methamphetamines — and also issued moratorium on deportations,” Kennedy added.

“Unless you've been in lockdown too long, you know one of two things are going on, either President Biden believes in open borders or the people that he has put in charge of his immigration policy may be smart but they don't have any sense. … Reality calls and they hang up.”

Kennedy also said there may never be clarity about how the coronavirus originated.

“At the rate we are going we will never know because because [Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus] is in charge of the World Health Organization,” Kennedy charged.

“The Biden people that rejoined the World Health Organization need to get out and call up Dr. Tedros and say ‘[send] your team back in and if the Chinese don't cooperate, we are out of here, we will not support the WHO anymore.’

“Short of that, we will never find out what happened.”

Related Stories: