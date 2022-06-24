Texas AG Declares Holiday After Supreme Court Decision

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday closed his offices statewide and announced an annual holiday on June 24 after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Paxton tweeted on Friday: "SCOTUS just overruled Roe & Casey, ending one of the most morally & legally corrupt eras in US history. Praise the Lord. Abortion is now illegal in Texas. And today I'm closing my office—and making it an annual holiday—as a memorial to the 70 million lives lost [because] of abortion."

Paxton later said in an official statement released by his office: "Roe v. Wade and its successor case Planned Parenthood v. Casey have absolutely no basis in the U.S. Constitution. Nevertheless, for half a century, Americans have had to live under these illegitimate, illegal, and unconstitutional dictates of a partisan, willful Supreme Court. No more. Today, the question of abortion returns to the states. And in Texas, that question has already been answered: abortion is illegal here. I look forward to defending the pro-life laws of Texas and the lives of all unborn children moving forward."

He added: "Further, we cannot forget the extraordinary violence that Roe and Casey unleashed on our nation. Because of those decisions, almost 70 million babies have been killed in the womb. And so, today at noon, I am closing all my offices as a memorial to these babies. Our hearts and prayers go out to all of them. Never again should something like this happen in America."