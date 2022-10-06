Poll: Kemp Leads Abrams by 5 Percentage Points in Georgia

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp leads Democrat challenger Stacey Abrams among likely voters by 5 percentage points, according to a new poll released Thursday by Insider/Advantage and Fox 5.

"The race for governor of Georgia has tightened just slightly, but not beyond the margin of error," said Matt Towery, founder of InsiderAdvantage.

"Brian Kemp would likely win the contest without a runoff if the election were held today. The undecided percent is extremely low in this contest."

The poll also shows Republican Herschel Walker and Georgia's Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in a statistical tie two days after a report claimed Walker paid for his then-girlfriend to get an abortion because he didn't want a child. Walker has called for a nationwide abortion ban without exceptions.

"We were polling this race before news broke late Monday of allegations against Herschel Walker and the social media posts by his son. We scrapped that poll and surveyed last evening after newspapers, television news, and social media bombarded voters with the various stories.

"In our Monday, Oct. 3 poll, and prior to these news events, Walker trailed Warnock by 1 point," said Towery.

"Walker continues to take endless hits to his personal reputation in paid media and press reports, but Warnock has gone relatively unscathed by the Walker campaign and media regarding his personal reputation. If Warnock escapes a runoff, that will likely be the one determining factor in the contest."

The InsiderAdvantage/Fox 5 poll surveyed 550 likely voters on Oct. 4, with a 4.2% margin of error.