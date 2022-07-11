×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kemp | abrams | georgia | governor | Hollywood | help

Stacey Abrams Leans on Hollywood Celebs to Bankroll Run at Georgia Governor

Stacey Abrams Leans on Hollywood Celebs to Bankroll Run at Georgia Governor
Stacey Abrams speaks onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 2, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)

By    |   Monday, 11 July 2022 07:21 PM EDT

Stacey Abrams has solicited the help of Hollywood celebrities to aid in her gubernatorial campaign for the state of Georgia.

According to Abrams' One Georgia Inc. PAC, Tom Hanks, Leonardo DiCaprio, Barbara Streisand, Bryan Cranston, Ed Helms, and Lance Bass, among others, have all contributed sizable monies to Abrams' campaign for governor, where she'll meet incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp in the November general election.

Also, according to Breitbart News, George Soros' Democracy PAC cumulatively donated $2.5 million to Abrams for that fundraising period. Silicon Valley progressive activist Karla Jurvetson submitted an equivalent sum; and Florida-based Democrat megadonor Donald Sussman doled out $1 million on Abrams' behalf.

The donations were disclosed in a recent public filing for One Georgia, which reported more than $12 million in fundraising for the two-month period ending June 30.

The Republican Kemp defeated the Democrat Abrams by roughly 55,000 votes in the Georgia gubernatorial race four years ago. 

Among the notable donations from Hollywood elites: 

"Star Trek" director J.J. Abrams (no relation to Stacey Abrams) gave $50,000; "Schindler's List" and "E.T." director Steven Spielberg gave $50,000; "Two and a Half Men" creator Chuck Lorre donated $25,000; DiCaprio donated $25,000; and Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson combined for $10,000 in donations.

Even with Stacey Abrams' fundraising advantages, courtesy of Hollywood actors/directors/producers who likely don't reside in Georgia full time, Governor Kemp still owns solid gains in the polls.

According to Real Clear Politics, which tracks political races across America, Kemp has at least a 5-point lead in five different prominent polls; and his average lead over Abrams has an aggregate score of 4.8 percentage points.

Kemp has presided over a strong economy in Georgia over the last four years. He also gets credit for making Georgia one of the first states to reopen for business, following the COVID-19 shutdown of March 2020.

As for Abrams, she's had some public missteps over the last few months.

In May, Abrams remarked that Georgia is "the worst state in the country to live in."

That prompted follow-up reports of Abrams owning two houses in Georgia.

There were also apparent attempts by a national media outlet to scrub Abrams' comments from last year, when she endorsed Major League Baseball pulling the 2021 MLB All-Star Game out of Atlanta, due to Georgia allegedly crafting "Jim Crow 2.0" laws designed to suppress voter turnout, particularly among minorities.

As a counter to that allegation, Georgia set records for voter turnout during May's midterm primaries.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Stacey Abrams has solicited the help of Hollywood celebrities to aid in her gubernatorial campaign for the state of Georgia.According to Abrams' One Georgia Inc. PAC, Tom Hanks, Leonardo DiCaprio, Barbara Streisand, Bryan Cranston, Ed Helms, and Lance Bass, among others,...
kemp, abrams, georgia, governor, Hollywood, help
415
2022-21-11
Monday, 11 July 2022 07:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved