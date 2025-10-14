Katie Porter Says She's Taking Responsibility for Viral Videos

Former Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., who is running for the Democrat nomination for California governor, made her first public comments since two different videos went viral, raising questions about temperament.

Porter said she was taking responsibility for the videos, one of which showed a recent contentious exchange between her and a reporter, during which she threatened to walk out of an interview because she didn't like the questions being asked, and another that showed her berating a staffer while she was in Congress.

In an appearance on Nexstar's "Inside California Politics," Porter said she "could have handled things better."

"I'm also not going to back down from fighting back for California, from being tough," Porter said.

"I think I'm known as someone who's able to handle tough questions, who's willing to answer questions. And I want people to know I really value the incredible work that my staff can do."

Porter said she apologized to the staffer she yelled at to "get the f*** out of my shot."

"People who know me know I can be tough," Porter said. "But I need to do a better job expressing appreciation for the amazing work my team does."

Before the two videos went viral, Porter was considered the front-runner for the Democrat nomination to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom. She has faced bipartisan criticism from gubernatorial candidates in both parties.

Few Democrats have come forward to defend her, while some have considered jumping into the race.

Porter has been accused of mistreating her staff during her time in Congress with her office having a high turnover rate.

She filed a restraining order against an ex-boyfriend and had a contentious divorce with her ex-husband that included allegations she poured boiling potatoes over his head.

The former congresswoman refused to say whether California voters could feel confident there weren't more videos out there.

"But that doesn't change the fact that what I did to that staffer was wrong. I've acknowledged it to her in that moment, and I'm acknowledging it now."